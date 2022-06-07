Deaths caused by traffic accidents pass 200-mark; now at 207 says RSU | Loop Jamaica

Despite the efforts of the relevant authorities and repeated calls for motorists to slow down and exercise better care on the nation’s roads, deaths as a result of motor vehicles crashes have now surpassed the 200-mark, registering 207 as of Monday, June 6.

The figure is contained in the latest report of the Road Safety Unit (RSU) which was released on Monday.

Although racing past 200, fatalities have actually decreased by one per cent while fatal crashes are down by three per cent when compared with the corresponding period in 2021 the RSU said.

It noted that while the projection at the start of the year was for fatalities to decrease by eight per cent, the figure has been revised to six per cent based on what has unfolded so far.

In the meantime, the RSU is reporting that 20 per cent of road fatalities this year are pedestrians with drivers of private motor vehicles accounting for 23 per cent.

Passengers of private motor vehicles account for 13 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year, motorcyclists account for 28 per cent while the group classified as “most vulnerable” road users and is made up of pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists, and pillion riders, account for 56 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.