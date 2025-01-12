Debt-To-GDP ratio to fall below 70% by end of March

After almost a decade of fiscal restructuring, Jamaica is on a path to achieving a debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio of below 70 per cent by the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year.

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure while addressing members of the diaspora during the recent ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ virtual discussion session.

“We have managed, as a country, to reduce our debt-to-GDP from the highest it got from 147 per cent. Now we are expected to close this fiscal year at the end of March 2025 at below 70 per cent. Coming from 147 per cent to 70 per cent in less than a decade is a remarkable achievement,” the minister said.

Jamaica’s transformation from debt restructuring to a model of fiscal stability makes it an attractive destination for investment.

Williams noted that while the country’s credit rating is considered below investment grade, the outlook is positive.

“Jamaica is an example of economic stability and responsibility,” she noted.

“International institutions have looked on Jamaica, they have looked at our debt reduction, tax reform, our monetary stability and have publicly given us passing grades. It was only last year that the rating agencies, after doing their analysis on Jamaica, raised their ratings on us. [Currently] we are just below investment grade rating and, of course, we have our sights on [attaining] investment grade rating,” the minister added.