December sentencing for cop convicted on cocaine charges Loop Jamaica

A police officer is to be sentenced in December after being found guilty of several cocaine-related offences at the end of his trial in the Manchester Parish Court on Thursday.

Jermaine Powell was convicted of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of criminal property, and conspiracy.

He is to be sentenced by Senior Parish Judge John Thyme on December 13, 2018.

Powell was arrested on November 9, 2018 following the seizure of about two pounds of cocaine and $1.2 million in cash by the police in Manchester and members of the Narcotics Division.

It was alleged that Powell was driving a white Toyota Probox motorcar when it was intercepted along the Porus main road in Manchester.

During a search of the vehicle, the drugs and the cash were seized.

Powell was subsequently arrested and charged.