December sentencing for cop convicted on cocaine charges Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
December sentencing for cop convicted on cocaine charges Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

UPDATE: Fourth death from big truck/bikes crash in Westmoreland

Farmer reportedly chopped to death by his brother in Clarendon

England book Euro 2024 spot with 3-1 win over scandal-hit Italy

Digicel Business named technology partner of Bermuda’s PGA Tour event

Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social

December sentencing for cop convicted on cocaine charges

Belgian police kill suspect in Swedish football fans shooting

Netherlands shock South Africa with upset win at Cricket World Cup

Police extend curfew imposed in Arnett Gardens

Pan Am Games set to open in Chile with athletes eyeing Olympic spots

Tuesday Oct 17

19°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A police officer is to be sentenced in December after being found guilty of several cocaine-related offences at the end of his trial in the Manchester Parish Court on Thursday.

Jermaine Powell was convicted of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession of criminal property, and conspiracy.

He is to be sentenced by Senior Parish Judge John Thyme on December 13, 2018.

Powell was arrested on November 9, 2018 following the seizure of about two pounds of cocaine and $1.2 million in cash by the police in Manchester and members of the Narcotics Division.

It was alleged that Powell was driving a white Toyota Probox motorcar when it was intercepted along the Porus main road in Manchester.

During a search of the vehicle, the drugs and the cash were seized.

Powell was subsequently arrested and charged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Fourth death from big truck/bikes crash in Westmoreland

Jamaica News

Farmer reportedly chopped to death by his brother in Clarendon

Sport

England book Euro 2024 spot with 3-1 win over scandal-hit Italy

More From

Entertainment

Three Jamaicans on Rolling Stone’s list of greatest guitarists

Leading international music magazine Rolling Stone has listed three Jamaicans, Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore (#91), Ernie Ranglin (#179), and Earl “Chinna” Smith (#181) among the 250 greatest guitarists of all

Sport

Netherlands shock South Africa with upset win at Cricket World Cup

See also

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — On the heels of Afghanistan beating defending champion England, the Netherlands caused another upset at the Cricket World Cup by beating South Africa by 38 runs on T

Lifestyle

It’s official, Miss Kitty and Ian Godfrey Wilkinson, KC tie the knot!

It’s indeed a beautiful day in Ja for media personality turned attorney-at-law Khadine Natoya Hylton and King’s Counsel Ian Godfrey Wilkinson.
Guests were invited to the couple’s ‘felicitous celebr

Lifestyle

Sound Off: Should a man love a woman more in a relationship?

Loving equally versus one partner loving the other more, which do you think is ideal?
Some people are of the view that a man should love a woman more in a relationship, while others believe when th

Sport

Belgian police kill suspect in Swedish football fans shooting

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in the Belgian capital shot and killed a Tunisian national on Tuesday hours after they say he gunned down three Swedish football fans, killing two of them, and posted a vid

Jamaica News

Calabash co-founder to receive Order of Distinction

The name Justine Henzell is rooted in the parish of St. Elizabeth, particularly Treasure Beach, where she co-founded the renowned Calabash International Literary Festival in 2001.
The daughter of t

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols