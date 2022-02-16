Decision on Iran nuclear deal ‘days away,’ says French foreign minister

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris, France (CNN)Negotiations over the revival of a 2015 deal that would see Iran curb uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief will conclude in days, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the country’s lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We are coming … to the hour of truth,” Le Drian said of ongoing negotiations in Vienna to salvage the landmark deal — which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, and Tehran began to withdraw from a year later.

“It’s not a matter of weeks, it’s a matter of days,” he said.

Later on Wednesday, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani struck an unusually optimistic note, saying that parties to the deal were “closer than ever to an agreement.”

But Kani warned that negotiations could still fall through.

