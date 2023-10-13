Decoding a narcissist in 10 clear signs Loop Jamaica

Navigating the intricacies of life and relationships, we often stumble upon characters whose allure is enchanting then becomes perplexing.

In walks the mystery of past relationships, a narrative that recounts the allure of narcissism, the dance of charm, and the art of breaking free.

The Storyteller presents an insider’s guide to spotting the signs of a narcissist and navigating the treacherous waters of their ways.

The charm offensiveNarcissists are often masterful charmers, capable of making you feel like the second most important person in the world – preceding them, of course. I once dealt with a character of a man who told me I was one of the most beautiful women he’d ever met. His compliments flowed like honey and it was awesome for a few weeks to get validation from someone who made me feel so special. I thought I had found my life partner, but I soon realised it was all a façade.

A false sense of entitlementAfter a few short weeks of our whirlwind romance, the next narc professed his undying love. I thought we had built a great bond, (love-bombing is a real manipulative tactic narcissists use to gain trust from their victims). I thought I had finally met my husband. He showed up on my doorstep every so often, showering me with gifts, taking me out on dates and making travel plans for both of us. And, before I knew it, he’d become my neighbour – he moved his entire being into my townhouse, after only two months of dating, and as far as he was concerned, he belonged there as he’d done all the necessary things to belong.

The nerve of this man! Some members of my family were shocked and bewildered, wondering how this man penetrated my heart so quickly? It was like I was under a trance, I held on to his every word. But one day his charming exterior started to chip away to reveal a selfish, self-serving monster.

The lack of empathyWhen I complained that I needed some ‘me’ time, that I needed some personal space, my friends wanted some one on one time and my family wondered where I’d been because we couldn’t have family dinners without him as the guest of honour, I knew it had become a huge problem. You see narcissists struggle to empathise with others. He couldn’t understand why he didn’t have control over my every movement, access to e-mails, phone logs and associates. In his mind, I didn’t deserve any freedom because ‘I was his girl’. He was completely insensitive to my feelings and needs, only thinking about how I could help him make more money, and become more popular on social media.

The manipulative tacticsThis man was a master manipulator. He tried to flatter everyone around me so that they would fall in love with him and convince me to stay with him. He would often try to guilt-trip me into doing favours for him, taking up my entire day with lists of things he needed me to help him with, only going on dates he wanted to go on and completely neglecting my own needs, and desires. Then if I didn’t do what he wanted he would try to emotionally blackmail me to get his way and maintain control.

The constant need for validationHe wanted me to worship him, like a God rather than an equal party in a relationship. His insatiable need for admiration and validation made him fish for compliments everywhere he went, including with other women, and in my presence, and no amount of praise was ever enough to satisfy his ego.

The boundary-busting behaviourHe would always overstep his boundaries, asking for favours that were beyond my capacity as his girlfriend. He once asked me to pitch his idea to a client that involved giving him money for his brand. And when I refused, because clearly he was delusional, he had a tantrum! He would often walk into the room if I was talking on the phone and demand to know who I was speaking with. Narcissists are notorious for invading your privacy or monopolising your time, often disregarding your feelings and needs. They also tend to overstep boundaries, especially when it comes to your time and personal space.

The fragile egoIn a seemingly absurd or self-contradictory way, behind their grandiose exterior, narcissists often have fragile self-esteem. The next narc would often get offended at any critique, however small. Narcissists are hypersensitive to criticism and can react explosively when their self-image is challenged.

The draining energyAfter dating him for a few months, I decided to end things. Interactions with a narcissist can be emotionally draining. They tend to make conversations about themselves, often dominating discussions and leaving little room for others to express themselves. He would never listen to me when I had a grievance and I learnt that that wasn’t a good foundation for a lifelong relationship.

The inability to take responsibilityThere was an occasion when one particular narc did something that upset me and I was really upset about it, I started to cry and wanted him to apologise. It never happened. You see narcissists rarely take responsibility for their mistakes. They quickly deflect blame onto others and may even gaslight those who challenge them. And gaslighted me he did, he told me he never did anything and instead tried to blame me!

The cycle of idealisation and devaluationNarcissists often put people on a pedestal at first, showering them with praise and affection. However, they later devalue and criticise you when you no longer serve their needs or assert your boundaries. Once I stood up for myself, and prioritised my well-being, the devaluation narc decided to insult me, calling me names, even though he’d said in the beginning that he was madly in love with me.

The best advice for dealing with a narcissist is to approach new relationships with caution.Slow the process of physical and emotional intimacy to reveal their true character. When you make yourself less available, abusers will either back off or reveal their true colours, allowing you to protect yourself.

Financial independence is another key to breaking free from a toxic relationship. By maintaining total control of your financial destiny, you retain the power to shape your future.

Build a fulfilling life outside of any relationship, with support networks, hobbies, and a career that add meaning to your existence.

This independence liberates you from toxic bonds and empowers you to prioritise your well-being.

In conclusion, recognising and disengaging from narcissistic relationships requires self-awareness, self-esteem, and the courage to walk away from toxicity.

Embrace a life that fulfils you from within, and makes you less susceptible to the charms of those who do not contribute to your happiness.