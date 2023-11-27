Deejay, brother killed in downtown Kgn in suspected gang conflict Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Deejay, brother killed in downtown Kgn in suspected gang conflict Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more

Security, education, housing the main priorities – Holness

Gov’t to double duty-free allowance on overseas purchases

Deejay, brother killed in downtown Kgn in suspected gang conflict

Newsmaker: 3 schoolers dead in 2 incidents, leaving nation stunned

Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union outlet

American man’s bail extended re wife’s murder in St Elizabeth

Curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attack main military barracks

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

Monday Nov 27

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police are theorising that gang violence may have been a motive behind the shooting deaths of an upcoming deejay and his brother on Beckford Street in downtown Kingston on Sunday morning.

The deceased entertainer is Christopher Palmer, popularly known by his stage name ‘Venom’, a resident of Orange Street in Kingston.

His deceased brother is 42-year-old Kirk Palmer, alias ‘Chucky’, a higgler from Chancery Lane, Kingston.

A security guard was shot and injured during the incident.

Reports are that shortly after 1am, the brothers were at an area on Beckford Street when they were approached by a group of heavily armed men who opened gunfire at them before escaping.

The brothers were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and were transported to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The injured security guard turned up at hospital after he reportedly said he heard the gunshots and ran, but later realised that he was shot.

His injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

The police believe the shooting was a possible continuation of an armed conflict between the Chancery Lane gang and the Spangler’s gang in the area, which stemmed from the November 13, 2023 murder of a man.

That individual was reportedly linked to the Spangler’s gang, and his murder was believed to have been carried out by men attached to the Chancery Lane gang, police sources have indicated.

Since then, several reprisal efforts have taken place.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man held as cops seize illegal gun during operation in St Ann

Jamaica News

Loop Breakfast Bites: Duty-free changes, robbery and more

Lifestyle

What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?

More From

Jamaica News

How snide remarks shattered amputee, first-time mom’s world

Person with disability recounts journey for National Parent Month

Jamaica News

See also

Venesha Phillips crosses over to the JLP

Councillor for the Papine Division, Venesha Phillips who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat has crossed over to the ruling Jamaica Labour

Jamaica News

Firebrand MP Warmington says JLP conference ‘largest’ he’s seen

Predicts third, fourth and fifth term for political party

Jamaica News

Taxi operator shot dead another man injured in Green Island

Thirty-seven-year-old Adrian Anglin a taxi operator of Salt Spring, Green Island, Hanover was shot dead while another man was shot and injured in the Green Island Square in the parish on Friday, Novem

Jamaica News

Young Jamaica, G2K presidents urge Jamaicans to maintain support

The presidents of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) affiliates, Young Jamaica and G2K, have urged Jamaicans to continue supporting the party for a third term.
Speaking at the JLP’s annual conference i

Jamaica News

Two potential new tourist attractions for Falmouth soon

The highly anticipated mounting of the statue of iconic global sprinter, Trelawny native Usain Bolt, in Water Square, Falmouth, Trelawny is being touted as a potential boost for well-needed attraction

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols