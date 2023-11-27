Deejay, brother killed in downtown Kgn in suspected gang conflict Loop Jamaica

The police are theorising that gang violence may have been a motive behind the shooting deaths of an upcoming deejay and his brother on Beckford Street in downtown Kingston on Sunday morning.

The deceased entertainer is Christopher Palmer, popularly known by his stage name ‘Venom’, a resident of Orange Street in Kingston.

His deceased brother is 42-year-old Kirk Palmer, alias ‘Chucky’, a higgler from Chancery Lane, Kingston.

A security guard was shot and injured during the incident.

Reports are that shortly after 1am, the brothers were at an area on Beckford Street when they were approached by a group of heavily armed men who opened gunfire at them before escaping.

The brothers were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and were transported to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The injured security guard turned up at hospital after he reportedly said he heard the gunshots and ran, but later realised that he was shot.

His injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

The police believe the shooting was a possible continuation of an armed conflict between the Chancery Lane gang and the Spangler’s gang in the area, which stemmed from the November 13, 2023 murder of a man.

That individual was reportedly linked to the Spangler’s gang, and his murder was believed to have been carried out by men attached to the Chancery Lane gang, police sources have indicated.

Since then, several reprisal efforts have taken place.