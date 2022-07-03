Deep in a Ukrainian forest, this group of volunteers waits as Russia creeps closer

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Near Slovyansk, Ukraine (CNN)Maxym is waiting. For just over a month, he and his comrades have been sleeping in earthen dugouts, eating from cans warmed over campfires, and following news of the Russian military advancing just kilometers away.

“Of course they are coming,” Maxym says. “There are far more of them than us.”

They’re dug deep into this dense eastern Ukrainian forest, not far from Slovyansk, and are part of Ukraine’s territorial defense — non-professional soldiers, most of whom signed up in the opening days of Russia’s February invasion.

So far, they have avoided contact with the enemy, whiling away the days beneath camouflage nets, next to giant pyramids of bottled water. But every moment of every day they live with the thud of artillery. Their wooded encampment is regularly showered with cluster munitions. Soon after CNN’s visit, a cluster strike heavily wounded some of the soldiers.

And though they’re well supplied with the anti-tank weapons that proved so decisive in holding back Russia’s initial incursion, those are not the weapons they need at this phase of the war.

