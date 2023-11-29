Defeat for Harbour View as Moca grab advantage at Caribbean Cup Loop Jamaica

Defeat for Harbour View as Moca grab advantage at Caribbean Cup
2 hrs ago

Harbour View lost 2-1 to the Dominican Republic side Moca in the first leg of the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup third-place series at Sabina Park on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. (PHOTO: Concacaf.com)

Harbour View suffered a 2-1 defeat against Dominican Republic side Moca in the first leg of the 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup third-place series on Tuesday night at Sabina Park  in Kingston.

Moca will carry that one-goal advantage and two away goals into next week’s return leg in the Dominican Republic, with a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup at stake.

Omar Thompson, a pivotal force for Harbour View in the Caribbean Cup, played a key role in the opening goal in the 15th minute. He initiated the play with a run down the left wing, delivering a deep cross that deflected off Moca defender Clifford Thomas, resulting in an own goal and a 1-0 lead for Harbour View.

Seeking a response, Moca tested Harbour View goalkeeper Anthony Bennett with a buzzing free kick taken by Sebastian Valencia in the 35th minute, requiring a composed save amid a sea of players.

On their second attempt, Moca drew level as Gustavo Ascona connected with a free kick, heading it into the net to make it 1-1 in the 43rd minute.

Harbour View returned aggressively at the start of the second half, with Jahshaun Anglin nearly scoring a spectacular goal in the 53rd minute, as his strike thumped the crossbar.

However, Moca secured the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute when Jose Francisco headed home, giving the Dominican visitors a 2-1 lead.

The Moca defense held firm until the final whistle, securing the victory and an aggregate advantage heading into next week’s second leg.

