Defence team no longer seeking bail for Noel Maitland Loop Jamaica

Noel Maitland, the policeman charged with the July 2022 murder of social media influencer Donna Lee Donaldson, has been remanded in custody until January 17, 2024, when a plea and case management hearing is scheduled.

The date was set when the matter was mentioned in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Wednesday, for what was supposed to be a bail application.

However, that application was not made and the prosecution told the court that it had been informed by Maitland’s defence team, in writing, that it no longer wished to pursue bail.

The policeman, who doubles as a music producer, has been in custody since July 27, 2022. He has been charged with murder and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse; Donaldson’s body has never been found, though the police have theorised that she was killed inside Maitland’s Chelsea Manor, New Kingston apartment and her body disposed of.

She was reportedly last seen alive at the apartment, and prosecutors have said that forensic analysis has established that bloodstains found inside the apartment belonged to the deceased.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen with Maitland on July 11, 2022. She was reported missing two days later. The police have theorised that she was killed sometime between 4pm and 8pm on July 12, the last day cell site analysis placed her phone, as well as Maitland’s phone, in the vicinity of the apartment.

Investigators believe that Maitland acted alone in the killing of Donaldson, but theorise that he may have received help to dispose of the body. Maitland has maintained his innocence.