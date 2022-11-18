Defending champions Harbour View move atop Jamaica Premier League Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Loop Sports

45 minutes ago

Action from the Jamaica Premier League game between Harbour View and Mount Pleasant Football Academy at the Stadium East field on Thursday, November 17, 2022. (PHOTO: JPL Instagram page).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Defending champions Harbour View moved to the top of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – following a 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant Football Academy in a rescheduled at the Stadium East field on Thursday.

Harbour View moved to seven points from three games the same as both Montego Bay United and Arnett Gardens, but are on top with a superior goal difference.

SueLae McCalla gave Mount Pleasant the lead but Colorado Murray earned a share of the points for the ‘Stars of the East.’

The St Ann-based Mount Pleasant gained a spot to be in seventh on four points but from just two games.

In another rescheduled game at the Stadium East field, former champions Arnett Gardens and Portmore United battled to a 1-1. It was a result that pushed Arnett Gardens onto seven points but they sit second on goal difference just ahead of Montego Bay United.

The wily Demari Deacon had given Arnett Gardens a 54th-minute lead before Tevin Scott rammed home the equaliser for Portmore United in the 60th minute.

Portmore United gained two places to be in the ninth spot on three points.

The competition continues on Sunday with five games and a further two matches on Monday.

Sunday’s schedule

1:00 pm – FC Chapleton Maroons vs Portmore United at Drax Hall Sports Complex3:00 pm – Harbour View vs Faulkland FC at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex3:00 pm – Vere United vs Waterhouse at Wembley Centre of Excellence3:15 pm – Cavalier vs Mount Pleasant FA at Drax Hall Sports Complex5:30 pm Tivoli Gardens vs Dunbeholden at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

Monday’s schedule

5:00 pm – Montego Bay United vs Humble Lion at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex7:30 pm – Arnett Gardens vs Molynes United at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex

