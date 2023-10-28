Defending champions Scorpions suffer 4th consecutive defeat in Super50 Loop Jamaica

Defending champions, the Jamaica Scorpions, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, losing by 121 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method to the Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners in the 2023 CG United Insurance Super50 competition on Friday in Trinidad.

Batsman Demario Richards and spinner Romario Greaves played pivotal roles in securing the victory for the Marooners, marking their second win in five matches.

Greaves delivered a remarkable performance, claiming four wickets for 51 runs from his allotted 10 overs. This outstanding bowling effort restricted the Scorpions to a total of 198 runs in 32.4 overs, as they attempted to chase down the Marooners’ imposing score of 320 for seven. The match had been shortened to 48 overs due to rain at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, St Augustine, Trinidad.

Akshaya Persaud, a part-time off-spinner, complemented Greaves with two wickets for 25 runs from four overs. Isai Thorne, a Guyanese pacer, contributed with two wickets for 35 runs from 5.4 overs, and leg-spinner Abhijai Mansingh secured two wickets for 55 runs from nine overs.

Chadwick Walton was the top scorer for the Scorpions with an even 50, while Odean Smith scored 35, Brad Barnes contributed 31, and Jermaine Blackwood scored 22.

On the other side, Demario Richards led the way for the Marooners with a resilient 71 off 82 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes. His strong batting display followed an opening partnership of 73 runs during the Power Play, orchestrated by left-hander Johann Jeremiah, who made 56, and Kedeem Alleyne, who added 51.

Jeremiah hit nine fours and one six from 50 balls. He also contributed to a second-wicket partnership of 56 runs with Shatrughan Rambaran (19 off 15 balls) before both were dismissed in successive overs, leaving the Marooners at 132 for three in the 17th over.

Richards then took control, anchoring a 71-run partnership with his captain, Shane Dowrich, who scored 32 off 46 balls, and a 79-run partnership with Jordan Johnson, who contributed 41 off 40 balls. These partnerships further increased the pressure on the Scorpions.

Odean Smith was the standout bowler for the Scorpions, finishing with three wickets for 28 runs from eight overs.

The Scorpions continue to occupy the last position with two points.

Hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, which are now facing the West Indies Academy, currently hold the top spot in the standings with 32 points, a seven-point lead over the second-place Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

The Scorpions, which are still in pursuit of their first victory, will be in action on Sunday against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, in a contest that pits the two teams at the bottom of the table.