Defending champs KC decimate Waterford 8-0 Loop Jamaica

Defending champions Kingston College became the first school through to the second round of the Digicel/ISSA Manning Cup following their Zone A encounter that lead to an 8-0 mauling of Waterford High at the Stadium East field on Monday.

Kingston College (KC) racked up their seventh consecutive win and moved to 21 points, three points clear of St George’s College who clipped Calabar High 2-1.

KC are also 10 points clear of the zone’s third-placed team Waterford High, and, with only three sets of games remaining, cannot be surpassed by them.

Calabar High are fourth on seven points while both Ardenne High and Meadowbook High gained their first points after battling to a 1-1 draw.

Nashordo Gibbs grabbed a hat-trick for KC, scoring in the 58th, 65th and 66th minutes, taking his goal tally to seven for the season.

KC’s top-scorer Dujuan Richards scored in the 45th minute for his 13th goal of the season.

KC, despite their dominance, had to wait until the 30th minute to score when Jaheem Johnson tapped home and opened the floodgates. Ashanie Kennedy doubled the advantage in the 32nd minute while two late penalties completed the rout.

Goalkeeper Tajarie Lee scored from the spot in the 85th minute before captain and central defender Blaine Byam converted the other in the 88th minute.

The competition continues tomorrow with nine games.