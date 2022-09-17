Dejae’s Boy scores at 6-1 on sloppy track Loop Jamaica

Dejae's Boy scores at 6-1 on sloppy track
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

DEJAE’S BOY, with claiming jockey Nicholas Hibbert, poses inside the winners’ enclosure with connections, including trainer O’Neil Markland (right), after capturing the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited’s (SVREL) Administration Department Trophy on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Caymanas Park. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

DEJAE’S BOY produced a strong rail run inside the last furlong of Saturday’s Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited’s (SVREL) Administration Department Trophy race at six furlongs to outfinish THE GOOD WITCH and SUPER DUPER in a close photo finish.

Ridden by claiming jockey Nicholas Hibbert for trainer O’Neil Markland, the five-year-old, dark bay gelding, made his bid in tight quarters along the rail, chasing 13-1 outsider, SUPER DUPER, and THE GOOD WITCH.

DEJAE’S BOY won at odds of 6-1, clocking 1:13.1 on a sloppy track at Caymanas Park.

Jason DaCosta’s 3-5 favourite, EAGLE ONE, finished down the track in the underfoot conditions.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes saddled his second consecutive three-timer after closing last Sunday’s card with a hat-trick of upsetters.

Nunes first won the second race, a two-year-old event in which ROYAL ASH upstaged hot 1-9 stablemate, VOLATILITY at odds of 3-1, the second of four winners for Reyan Lewis.

Lewis, who had opened the 10-race card with 3-5 favourite RUSTY, won three of the first four events, pairing with even-money choice PARTY PRINCESS in the fourth, returning to boot home Nunes’ 1-5 favourite, MORIMOTO, in the seventh.

Racing continues on Tuesday. Monday’s nine-race card was rescheduled in observance of the official day of mourning to mark the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

