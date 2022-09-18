Delay in sentencing of teen who admitted to killing father Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Delay in sentencing of teen who admitted to killing father
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Sunday Sep 18

Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Nearly two months after pleading guilty to killing his father who was a clergyman in Westmoreland, a teenager has to wait another week to learn his sentence.

Nineteen-year-old Garnett Foster Jr was charged with the murder of his father, 45-year-old Garnett Foster Snr, of Bullet Tree district in Petersfield, Westmoreland.

Foster Snr was the pastor of the Church of God of the Mountain Assembly in the parish.

When the matter was called up for sentencing before Justice Courtney Daye in the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston on Friday, the teenager had not been brought to court. He is being held at a detention facility in St Catherine.

The sentencing hearing is now set for Friday, September 23.

It was reported that on July 23 this year, the teenager alerted family members who resided elsewhere, that his father was hurt.

Foster Snr was later found with a stab wound to the neck.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The teenager was taken into custody shortly after, and was subsequently charged with murder.

He pleaded guilty in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on July 26, and the matter was transferred to the Supreme Court in Kingston for the sentencing hearing on Friday.

