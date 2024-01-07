‘Delay is danger!’ PNP calls on Gov’t to push hard to combat inflation Loop Jamaica

Opposition Spokesperson on Industry, Investment and Global Logistics, Anthony Hylton, is urging the Government to take proactive and creative measures to combat inflation.

Hylton believes that inflation is likely to remain high due to various factors impacting international trade and global supply chains.

“On this matter, delay is danger!” he warned in a statement that was issued by the People’s National Party (PNP) on Friday.

Hylton pointed to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, low shipping capacity at the Panama Canal, predictions of an active hurricane season, and the effects of recent drought on local agriculture, as possible threats to the country’s inflation.

He also expressed concern that relying solely on monetary policy tools will not be enough to keep inflation within the Bank of Jamaica’s (BOJ’s) target range.

“The Government has, from the outset, adopted a very restrictive approach in dealing with the COVID-induced price rises with mainly exchange rate and interest rate tools, which it has maintained without a complementary strategy to protect vulnerable consumers and the MSME sector,” Hylton suggested.

Continuing, he said: “There has been no announced measures, excluding monetary tools, which have been proposed by the Administration.

“The bus fare reduction is likely to have limited effect on inflation, and is not a substitute for a holistic approach to fighting what has been a supply-driven increase in prices,” Hylton claimed.

The West St Andrew Member of Parliament (MP) cautioned that further BOJ rate hikes in response to looming headwinds will be punitive, negatively impacting mortgages, construction, business expansion, small businesses, and the more vulnerable groups within the population.

Given those purported looming threats, he suggested more active involvement from the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) to minimise price hikes and boost business efficiency, shielding consumers and small businesses.

“The Government has the fiscal space to act creatively and decisively in inducing the adoption of technology and innovation in addressing longstanding constraints to our economy of energy, customs reform, supply chain and logistics, among others,” Hylton stated.