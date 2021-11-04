Delayed care packages for Jamaican students land in Cuba | Loop Jamaica

A shipment of 100 care packages and 152 personal care items collected on behalf of Jamaican medical students in Cuba, which was delayed, has arrived in that Caribbean island.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith announced its arrival in a release on Wednesday. She said the shipment arrived in Cuba on Tuesday after departing Jamaica on October 28.

“Unfortunately, there were delays despite detailed plans being made and implemented. We have, however, been in dialogue with students and parents, indicating that this was out of the ministry’s control,” Johnson Smith said.

She also said her team sincerely regrets the inconveniences that would have been caused by the delayed shipment while pledging to continue working with the students in Cuba and their stakeholders to ensure that the process is completed to alleviate some of the challenges faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The process now moves to clearing the items through Customs in Cuba,” the minister said, adding that “the Jamaican Embassy in Havana will assist with this activity, including making arrangements for either the collection or delivery of the items by or to the students.”

Johnson Smith explained that the one-off assistance to students was a result of consultations with several stakeholders.

She thanked the ministry’s staff, parents, family members, and student volunteers who assisted the team to sort and pack the care packages, which she said were “assembled based on a needs-list provided by students and included basic food items, toiletries, sanitary products, non-prescription medication and personal protective equipment such as masks, hand sanitisers and rubbing alcohol”.

The minister also expressed her continued appreciation to the Cuban Government for its “overall generosity and commitment in relation to the scholarship programme, as well as importation procedures to alleviate some of the challenges faced by students as a result of the pandemic, including the treatment of the recent shipment”.

She also thanked corporate partners GraceKennedy and Seprod Foundation, as well as the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, for their support of the activity.