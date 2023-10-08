Delivering hope to BB Coke High student Loop Jamaica

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel, Stephen Murad, offers words of encouragement to BB Coke High School student, Jaheim Colman, shortly after a visit at the University Hospital of the West Indies last Thursday.

Earlier, the two were in rapt conversation exchanging stories about their love for football and their favourite teams.

Just before leaving his bedside, Murad presented Jaheim with a bundle of gifts from Digicel, including a Nintendo Switch gaming console to keep him entertained during his hospital stay, a Samsung tablet, a Digicel Youth Plan SIM card with one year of free data and calls, bookstore vouchers, phone credit and tuition assistance.

His five schoolmates who rushed him to hospital after he was attacked by another schoolboy, all received similar gifts from Digicel last Tuesday for their humanitarian deed.

His aunt Marva Biggs is also pictured.

Jaheim has since been released from hospital and is back with his family.