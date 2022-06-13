Deliverymen killed in Waterford on Sunday identified | Loop Jamaica

One of two men who were gunned down in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine by persons so far unknown on Sunday, has been fully identified.

One of the men is Shomari Henry, 29, while the other has been identified only as ‘Dameikie’, a casual worker of Lauriston in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Henry, who was from Tryall Heights in Spanish Town, was a customer service representative with a US-based call centre.

Both men were killed while delivering liquor on Morton Road in Waterford.

It was reported that about 11am, the men were delivering a consignment of liquor when they were approached by armed men.

Both men were shot multiple times, including to the head.

They were later pronounced dead at hospital.