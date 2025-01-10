Delroy Williams formally announces interest in Central Clarendon seat

Deputy Mayor of Kingston and Government Senator, Delroy Williams, has announced that he has formally written to the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) secretariat to advise of his interest in becoming the party's next candidate for Central Clarendon.

"I have expressed an interest in the Clarendon Central constituency by way of a formal letter to the party secretariat," said Williams in an audio statement on Monday.

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, Mike Henry, has indicated that he will not be seeking re-election after serving in that position since 1980. He has since endorsed Mayor of May Pen, Joel Williams, to be his successor.

Joel Williams

But for months, rumours have been circulating that Delroy Williams, a former Kingston Mayor and current Councillor of the Seiveright Gardens Division in Prime Minister Andrew Holness' West Central St Andrew constituency, is interested in representing Central Clarendon.

Williams said his family has deep roots in Clarendon, stating that his mother, grandmother and great-grandparents were all born in the parish.

"Central Clarendon is a constituency that is significant to the Jamaica Labour Party," he stated. "We have a rich tradition of Labour Party support and strong representation in the parish of Clarendon, and it is my intention to continue that rich tradition of maintaining strong Jamaica Labour Party support and representation exemplified for over 40 years by Mr Henry," added Williams.

In elaborating on what he said have been the remarkable years of service by Henry, Williams said the renaming of Main Street in May Pen, Clarendon’s capital and the heart of the Central Clarendon constituency, or the Palisadoes strip in the East Kingston and Port Royal constituency, would be fitting in honour of the veteran politician.

Mike Henry

"Mr Henry's contribution and work while he was Minister with responsibility for Roads and Works, etcetera, did a wonderful job along the Palisadoes (strip)," said Williams, who also serves as one of the JLP's deputy general secretaries.

General Elections are due by September of this year, and the island's two main political parties are currently oiling their machineries in anticipation of the polls.