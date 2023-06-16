Delta Vacations declares Jamaica its #1 Caribbean growth destination Loop Jamaica

Delta Vacations has declared that Jamaica is its number one Caribbean growth destination.

Jamaica’s has also been advised that its growth rate has outpaced Mexico’s.

The information was shared by Carolyn Bowen, Project Manager, Network Analysis of Delta Airlines during a high-level meeting with Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and senior executives of the airlines at its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Tuesday.

Delta Vacations is the official vacation provider for Delta Airlines, which offers complete flight and hotel with optional car rental, flight and car rental, or hotel and car/transfers packages.

In the meantime, as Jamaica braces to experience its best summer tourist season ever, Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright, says current market engagements being led by Bartlett in the United States have been positive.

The engagements included a series of meetings with leading tourism stakeholders in airline, cruise and tour operator sectors in New York, Miami and Atlanta. Added to that is a raft of live TV, radio, digital and print media interviews, coupled with high-level engagements with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), the World Bank and George Washington University.

Already, 1.4 million airline seats have been secured for the summer travel season, representing a 16 per cent increase over the previous best year in 2019. Jamaica’s main source market, the United States, has locked in 1.2 million of those seats.

Jamaica welcomed approximately 3.3 million visitors in 2022, and registered a very positive recovery of earnings compared to pre-COVID earnings of 2019.

Seiveright said according to data from one of the world’s leading travel data analytics firms, ForwardKeys, Jamaica is also experiencing a dramatic 33 per cent rise in summer 2023 air travel bookings, compared to summer 2022.