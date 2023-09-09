Demarai Gray leads Reggae Boyz to victory in Nations League opener Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Demarai Gray leads Reggae Boyz to victory in Nations League opener

Four held as cops seize ganja valued at over $300,000 during raid

Loop Sports

7 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz celebrate during their League A Concacaf Nations League opening game against Honduras at the National Stadium in Kingston on Friday, August 8, 2023. (PHOTO: Concacaf.com).

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz beat Honduras 1-0 in League A of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League opening match on Friday at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Demarai Gray scored the only goal of the Group B match.

A couple Honduras chances preceded the first good look at goal, which came from the left boot of Jamaica starlet Dujuan Richards on a shot that banged off the Honduras post and was eventually cleared.

A lapse from the Jamaican defense opened the door for a potential opening goal for Honduras in the 57th minute, only to be spared thanks to a wayward finish from Luis Palma.

But Jamaica looked a threat any time they made a foray forward and in the 64th minute Gray finished off a counterattack with aplomb, racing past the Honduran defense and firing home for a 1-0 Jamaica lead.

Honduras pushed numbers forward in search of an equalizer, but the Jamaican defense never wavered and kept the visiting Catrachos at bay until the final whistle.

In a post-game press conference, Gray acknowledged the team’s less-than-perfect performance but expressed satisfaction with the three points. “It’s good to get the winning goal my first time back home. It wasn’t the best performance, but we got the three points which was important,” he said.

The Reggae Boyz will next face Haiti on Tuesday at the same venue.

