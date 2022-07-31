Denbigh 2022: Getting the job done with drone tech in agriculture Loop Jamaica

Denbigh 2022: Getting the job done with drone tech in agriculture Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Drone Technology In Farming Outlined At Denbigh

Technology, including the use of drones with varying types of features, is become more established in agriculture locally, and this has been on display at the ongoing Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.

In the video above, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr, and an expert outline some of the benefits of the new technology, which the minister said is definitely the way of the present into the future, all in a drive to grow smart and eat smart as a nation.

He said the increasing use of technology in farming locally has opened up more lucrative career options for young people in the sector, whether as farmers directly or as technical service providers in the sector.

