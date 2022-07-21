DENBIGH 2022: Up to the times, up to the challenges – JAS | Loop Jamaica

Despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the time constraints since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) was able to execute four parish agro expos and an awards function – ‘Phenomenal Women in Agriculture’ – all of which were paramount to preparedness for the primary event, the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show 2022.

The concept for Denbigh 2022, scheduled for July 30 to August 1 in Clarendon, has taken a new twist to place greater emphasis on networking, with the aim of finding investors for agro parks and to match youth and women to land, technologies and applicable funding.

The organisers said the show is also intended to provide a progressive platform to tackle food security locally and regionally, riding on the various missions that Jamaica participated in recently across the Caribbean, which should be evident by the large contingent of visitors from the Caribbean, Africa and beyond.

They also said this year’s show, the 68th staging of the annual event, will be more focus on demonstrating capacities and focusing on appropriate practices and methods in agriculture and related industries.

The competitions at the show are to be restricted to the parish pavilions and small ruminants, to create a better learning environment for patrons with diverse interests.

The organisers also said “One of the aspects which it is critical for the public to appreciate is that the staging of Denbigh 2022 is challenging for many reasons, (including)”:

Financial issuesDeterioration in the conditions of buildings on the show groundDifficulties in getting high-quality exhibits from farmers and other stakeholdersThe reluctance of sponsors to commit funds at certain levels occasioned by COVID-19 effects.

They said nonetheless, Denbigh 2022 is expected to be bigger and better than previous staging of the show in many ways, including:

This year’s show will usher in Jamaica 60, a landmark occasion for the sector and for all Jamaica;The show will highlight new technologies and other advancements in agriculture and fisheries;It will galvanise more women and youth in the sector, and offer greater adhesiveness among industry players.

The show is to, as usual, include entertainment attractions, from gospel to cultural displays to compliment Jamaica 60; plus the presentations of the governor general – the patron of the show; the prime minister; the minister of agriculture and fisheries; and other dignitaries, both local and overseas.

The annual show, which represents the largest food festival in Jamaica, has entrance fees of $1,200 for adults and $600 for children.

“As the president, I am specially inviting one and all to join with us for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience,” said Lenworth Fulton, JAS President.