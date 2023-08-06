DENBIGH 2023: Custos calls for push to cut political tribalism Loop Jamaica

In declaring his approaching departure from the position of Custos of Clarendon, William Shagoury on Sunday made an impassioned plea for a concerted effort at building political unity nationally.

Speaking for himself after delivering a message from Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon, Shagoury said it is high time to “take this foolish tribalism out of our lives”.

He urged Opposition Leader Mark Golding, with whom he shared the head table, to take a leadership role in the critical process of building political unity going forward.

In citing Golding as a friend–sentiments which the latter had earlier expressed–Shagoury said the nation’s interest is at stake and persons like the People’s National Party (PNP) president could help to significantly reduce political tribalism in the country.

Meanwhile, Shagoury thanked those with whom he worked for many years in varying areas of national life, including the agricultural sector.

He said he had both good and challenging times with numerous agricultural initiatives, and expressed the view that some good times are ahead for the sector.