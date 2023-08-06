DENBIGH 2023:Golding urges keen focus on drought, soaring temperatures Loop Jamaica

DENBIGH 2023:Golding urges keen focus on drought, soaring temperatures
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
5 hrs ago

Opposition Leader Mark Golding speaking at the at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Sunday. (Photo: Llewellyn Wynter)

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has urged the Government to keenly relate to the major challenges that are presently being experienced with climate change, including severe drought conditions and extreme temperatures.

In addressing patrons at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon on Sunday, the Opposition leader said the climatic challenges are both national and global, so the country must be planning for the major issues that will be involved going forward.

He cited agriculture as being imperative as a key sector nationally going forward, and said in that vein, rural Jamaica should be at the forefront of national development.

On the question of the interests of farmers relative to their respective industries, Golding said: “We must make sure that the industries benefit the farmers, and not (just) the other way around.”

He lauded the work of the farming sector, and cited Denbigh 69 as a showcase of what the sector has to offer overall, which he said is an effective way of gauging the state of agriculture nationally.

