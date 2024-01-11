Denbigh seven granted bail in court re vicious beating of 14-y-o girl Loop Jamaica

Denbigh seven granted bail in court re vicious beating of 14-y-o girl
Jamaica News
Loop News

42 minutes ago

The seven persons, including six females and four minors, who were implicated in the vicious beating of a 14-year-old girl on Allan Street in Denbigh, Clarendon on December 30 last year, were on Thursday offered bail when they appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court.

The bail amounts were significant.

The three women who were allegedly involved in the beating that was caught on video, were each offered bail in the amount of $1.2 million.

They are 52-year-old Pauline Hughes-Smith of Woodside district; 36-year-old Fayann Millwood, and 22-year-old Amanda Anderson, both of Havannah Heights, all in Clarendon.

The four minors are three females ages 15, 16 and 17, as well as a 17-year-old male. They were each offered bail in the sum of $600,000.

The beating left the 14-year-old temporarily unconscious, and while she has since been released from hospital, she reportedly now walks with a limp.

Reports are that her mother was the intended target of her attackers.

According to the May Pen police, the teen was walking along Allan Street at about 2pm when she was ambushed and beaten by the group, rendering her unconscious.

The seven were later charged with unlawful wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

