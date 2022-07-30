Denbigh Show back with usual sway and some COVID protocols in the mix Loop Jamaica

The annual Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show is back in almost full swing with the usual crowded setup at the showground outside May Pen in Clarendon, but amid it are some notable attempts to maintain some of the established COVID-19 protocols.

On day one of the three-day show on Saturday, dubbed the Agricultural Minister’s Day, there are as many exhibitors as could be expected, with vehicular traffic being heavy into and inside the grounds, but crowd control measures being noticeably evident at many points.

Hand sanitisation has been a noticeable feature, with significant mask wearing among exhibitors and other stakeholders and staff, but much less consistent among the patrons, whose numbers are yet to build up to the staggering levels that are anticipated for Sunday and Monday.

But with all concerned seemingly just happy to be back at the historical showground for the 68th staging of the show which is labelled as the largest and most diverse agricultural event across the English-speaking Caribbean, it was a pretty relaxing day prior to the official ceremony in mid-afternoon.

Among the notable attendees on Saturday was new United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Jamaican-born Nick Perry; Jay Ebanks, Minister of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure in the Cayman Islands; Jamaica’s Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Pearnel Charles Jr; State Minister Frank Witter; and Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Lothian Cousins.

With youth in agriculture a highpoint of the day, activities and judging are under way with the Farm Queen Competition and the National Youth in Agriculture Competition, both of which are scheduled to culminate later on Saturday.