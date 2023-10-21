Dengue cases causing overcrowding at hospital-MOHW Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) says that the island’s four regional health authorities are reporting that all major hospitals are currently experiencing overcrowding and longer waiting times.

The surge in persons seeking care stems from the current Dengue outbreak, the start of the Influenza (Flu) season, other viral illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

As a result, the MOHW is advising members of the public to visit public hospitals only if necessary.

According to the MOHW, currently, there are more than 150 admissions to hospital that are Dengue-related.

As of Friday morning October 20, there were more than 260 patients waiting on beds across 18 public health facilities.

The University Hospital of the West Indies and the Cornwall Regional, Spanish Town, and Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospitals report the highest number of patients awaiting beds.

“Our hospitals always experience challenges with patients seeking care at this time of the year and in response to this, the Ministry along with the Regional Health Authorities have put measures in place to ease the burden on the health system.

These include extended opening hours for select health centres across the island,” noted Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, MP.

The Minister has encouraged members of the public to seek medical attention at any of the more than 300 health centres, some of which are open until 8:00 p.m., in accordance with the country’s Dengue Outbreak Response Plan.