Dengue fever outbreak declared for Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is now in the midst of a dengue fever outbreak.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the declaration on Saturday.

According to the ministry, its National Surveillance Unit has advised that the island has surpassed the dengue epidemic threshold for July and August and is on a trajectory to do the same for September.

“This means, the country has seen an increase in the number of cases compared to what is normally seen during these months of the year,” the ministry explained.

It said that as of Friday, September 23, the country had recorded 565 suspected, presumed and confirmed cases of dengue. Of that number, 78 cases have been confirmed, with the majority of the cases in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and St Thomas.

The ministry said the dominant strain has been Dengue Type Two, which is one of the deadliest and which has not been predominant in Jamaica since 2010. The strain, in addition to fever, can cause two or more other symptoms of typical dengue infection and can be fatal.

The ministry stressed that there are no dengue-related deaths classified at this time, but said six deaths are under investigation.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that is endemic to Jamaica. It is spread by the Aedes agypti mosquito.

Symptoms of dengue fever include headache, muscle and joint pain, fatigue, nausea, and rash. In a small number of cases, the potentially deadly dengue haemorrhagic fever may develop, resulting in internal bleeding, enlargement of the liver, and high fever.

Jamaica last had a dengue outbreak in 2019.