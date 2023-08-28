Dental assistant now charged with 8-y-o Danielle Rowe’s murder Loop Jamaica

The police have formally charged Kayodi Satchell, a 30-year-old dental assistant, with the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe in June of this year.

The charges were announced by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Monday.

It was disclosed on Friday that Satchell had been positively identified as the woman who abducted Danielle from her school in Portmore, St Catherine on June 8 before the child’s throat was slashed in the Corporate Area the same day, resulting in her death in hospital two days later.

At a press conference last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, who is in charge of the crime and security portfolio, revealed that Satchell was an intimate partner of the now deceased child’s father, who is a serving member of the JCF.

The accused woman was picked up in the Corporate Area on Friday, August 11, giving the police a breakthrough with their extensive probe of the grisly murder.

Satchell’s court date is being finalised, the police said.