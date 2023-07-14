Deon Mattis joins Mello FM Loop Jamaica

Veteran broadcaster Deon Mattis has been announced as the new host of Mello FM’s weekday programme, Mello Mix, airing Monday to Friday from 1 to 5 pm. With her wealth of experience in the industry, Mattis is expected to bring a fresh and exciting vibe to the popular radio show.

Mello FM, part of the Mello Media Group, is known for its community-based approach to radio broadcasting.

Founder and CEO Al Robinson expressed his confidence in Mattis, stating, “Mattis will fit excellently with the station’s format. She is a great choice. In addition to her flair, she will also bring an array of new, informative, and exciting features keen to Jamaican flavour.”

Robinson believes that Mattis’ addition to the team is a strategic move to not only retain current listeners but also attract new ones.

According to the All Media Survey released in June 2023, only 900,000 people in Jamaica are tuning in to the radio. This figure highlights the changing landscape of radio consumption and the need to adapt to evolving audience preferences.

“Approximately two million Jamaicans are not tuned into radio, and this is evidence that radio is changing,” Robinson explained. “Our approach needs to be focused on growing audiences. Simply moving personalities around radio stations alone will not help. Not every personality fits every format.”

Regarding the two million people who are not tuned in to radio, Robinson revealed that his team is currently developing a strategy to convert 500,000 of these non-listeners into regular listeners. The aim is to engage these potential audiences by offering content that resonates with their preferences and interests.

Since its inception in 2003 as a community-based station in Western Jamaica, Mello FM has experienced remarkable growth, becoming one of the top three radio stations in Jamaica. The Mello Media Group, which oversees Mello FM, has further expanded its media presence by acquiring the financially struggling HOT 102 and transforming it into the successful Riddim FM.

The group also operates Energy FM and has plans to launch an islandwide gospel station in the near future. Recognizing the importance of diversification, the Mello Media Group operates MELLO TV, the Mandeville Weekly, and the Jamaica Weekly newspapers.