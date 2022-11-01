Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay Lenworth Rawle dies in New York Loop Jamaica

Deputy Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Lenworth Rawle, has died. He passed away in New York, USA, on Monday.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has expressed great sadness at the passing of the deputy mayor.

“This is a most unexpected event. He felt unwell and was taken to hospital, and in the twinkling of an eye he was gone.

“The departure of Councillor Rawle is as shocking as it is sad. I know that this news is still being absorbed in the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, in his beloved Trinityville Division in Western St Thomas and the wider parish, where he was also very active as an entrepreneur,” McKenzie said.

He also said Rawle was dedicated to local government and was serving his fourth term in the Trinityville Division, having first been elected in the local government elections of 2003, which the Jamaica Labour Party won after a 17-year hiatus.

“He subsequently retained the confidence of the people of Trinityville in the elections of 2007, 2012 and 2016. He also commanded the respect of his colleagues in the St Thomas Municipal Corporation, having served as deputy mayor from 2007 to 2012, as mayor from 2016 to 2018 and then as deputy mayor to the time of his untimely demise,” McKenzie said.

The minister paid tribute to the late Rawle as a devoted servant of local government and Jamaica.

“He will be sorely missed. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, and I pray for God’s healing power to cover them in this time of intense pain and loss,” he said.