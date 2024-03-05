Derrimon stock loses 10% of its value on Monday’s trading Loop Jamaica

Heavy volumes pushed down Derrimon Trading on Monday’s session on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Derrimon lost 10 per cent of its value on the day with 11.3 million units trading hands.

The stock now trades at the same price it did a year ago. The market responded to the release of March financials that show profit down to $182 million from $618 million in the prior year.

Other heavy volume trades on Monday included Transjamaican Highway with 6.9 million units trading up 5.0 per cent to $3.42 and Wigton Windfarm with 3.2 million units down 1.0 per cent to $1.10.

The top advancers included ISP Finance up 12 per cent, Knutsford Express up 10 per cent, and Stationery and Office Supplies up nine per cent $1.69. The big decliners were Sterling Investments down 15 per cent to $0.017, Mailpac down 11 per cent to $2.01, and Kremi down 11 per cent to $3.46.

In Monday’s trading session, the following reflects the movement of the JSE Indices: –

The JSE Combined Index declined by 101.90 points (0.03 per cent) to close at 349,244.21 points and the volume traded amounted to 32,535,317 valued at $87,616,842.27.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 28.93 points (0.01 per cent) to close at 336,596.92 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,142,311 valued at $54,478,058.19.

The Junior Market Index declined by 14.74 points (0.38 per cent) to close at 3,833.06 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,393,006 valued at $33,138,784.08.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 1,226.40 points (0.33 per cent) to close at 377,614.10 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,090,142 valued at $54,151,040.02.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 14.17 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 8,341.01 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,044,557 valued at $19,973,863.02.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 4.71 points (1.82 per cent) to close at 262.96 points and the volume traded amounted to 301,898 valued at $10,517.85.

The JSE Cross-Listed Index declined by 0.89 points (1.59 per cent) to close at 55.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 492 valued at $119,892.65.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.18 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 72.10 points and the volume traded amounted to 838,012 valued at $8,008,687.56.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.81 points (0.76 per cent) to close at 105.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,516,874 valued at $43,054,561.59.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 114 stocks of which 45 advanced, 47 declined and 22 traded firm.

The JA-dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 32,535,317 units valued at $87,616,842.27.

The US-dollar market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 301,898 units valued at $10,517.85.