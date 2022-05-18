Derrimon Trading says it remains ‘nimble with price adjustments’ | Loop Jamaica

Derrimon Trading, which operates retail stores Sampars Cash and Carry and Select Grocers, is reporting a 5.7 per cent increase in revenues for its first quarter ending March 31, 2022, as the global economic slowdown affects some of its business lines.

The three months consolidated results of the group reflected an increased revenue of $4.24 billion, marginally up from the $4.01 billion reported for the comparative period last year.

Net profit of $172.99 million represented an increase of $12.38 million (7.7 per cent) above the $160.61 million reported for the comparative period.

The company’s core local retail and distribution operations generated revenue of $2.82 billion for the first quarter with the implementation of many cost containment and efficiencies strategies. Net profit for that segment over the first quarter was $82.21 million representing a $48.74 million or 145.67 per cent increase over the $33.46 million reported for the comparative period.

Derrimon, a major distributor of consumer goods to the Jamaican market, has controlling interests in Caribbean Flavours & Fragrances and Woodcats International. Its portfolio also includes New York businesses such as Food Savers NY Inc. and Good Foods For Less LLC NY and recently acquired Spicy Hill Farms

Derrick Cotterell, Derrimon’s chairman and CEO said the present economic climate continues to affect the outturn of all the company’s operations.

He noted that Derrimon experienced significant price increases from its suppliers during the quarter and anticipates that the trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

Notwithstanding the challenges, Cotterell said the company remains “nimble with adjusting prices while absorbing as much of the exogenous shocks as possible to mitigate the impact on customers”.

Cotterell acknowledged that there are challenging times ahead for businesses but remains confident.

“We continue to navigate the various challenges within the company, as well as the issues with logistics and supply chain which impacted the business in the first quarter. The gradual re-opening of the economy has provided a boost to our operations,” the CEO said.

The quarter saw the successful completion of their latest acquisition, Spicy Hills Farms Limited and the acceleration of work to complete the new Select Grocers store in the Millennium Mall, Clarendon.

Spicy Hill Farms, which manufactures authentic Jamaican seasonings and spices, is ramping up production to provide additional products for Derrimon’s distribution and retail business locally and overseas.

The new Select Grocers Limited in Clarendon is scheduled to open this summer.

“We are excited about the continued build-out of our new 41,000 sq ft Select Grocer’s retail location that will serve the Clarendon community and surrounding areas,” Cotterell stated.