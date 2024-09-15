Desert of Malibu dominates None Such Sprint, clocking 1:10.1

United States-bred DESERT OF MALIBU on Saturday ran the fastest time at six furlongs at Caymanas Park this season, clocking 1:10.1 to beat fellow American, WALL STREET TRADER by eight and a quarter lengths in the None Such Sprint Trophy.

The five-year-old mare notched a hat-trick of grade-one victories, her eighth win locally – denied once by disqualification and the second occasion by raring at the start – the only event of 10 in which she had not passed the post in front.

Leaving post-position one like a scared hare under Raddesh Roman, Gary Subratie’s DESERT OF MALIBU turned back fellow Americans IS THAT A FACT and MADELYN’S SUNSHINE a half mile out in torrid splits.

Racing clear into the lane, DESERT OF MALIBU ran away from WALL STREET TRADER, another American, sending a warning to imported invitees arriving in the island this week ahead of December’s US$250,000 Mouttet Mile.

DESERT OF MALIBU had missed last season’s Mouttet Mile due to an administrative bungle on the part of her connections after impressively winning four consecutive races.

Despite landing the feature and earlier booting home Philip Feanny’s importee, UNBELIEVABLE FORCE, in the fifth event at five furlongs straight, title-chasing Roman fell further behind leading rider Tevin Foster, who dominated with a four-timer.

Foster moved seven winners clear of Roman, 96-89, in their battle atop the jockeys’ standings, opening the nine-race card astride HIGH DIPLOMACY among $550,000 claimers at seven furlongs. Foster afterwards won the fourth astride ANOTHER WAVE out the straight course before returning to win the sixth and eighth races aboard ABSOLUTE BLUE and AWESOME ANTHONY, respectively.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon, headlined by the Trevor McKenzie Trophy at five furlongs round as the closing event and race two of the BGLC-TOBA Millionaires Series, the eighth of nine events scheduled.