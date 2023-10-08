Desmond McKenzie to meet with Crab Circle vendors this week Loop Jamaica

The public health department and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) have received the full backing of Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie for the closure of the usually flavourful and inviting Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston.

Arising from health concerns, the popular streetside eatery, which is located in McKenzie’s Kingston Western constituency, was ordered closed on Thursday.

Speaking during a tour of the Trelawny Northern constituency with Member of Parliament Tova Hamilton on Friday, McKenzie told reporters that he intends to meet with vendors at the facility later this week.

The facility was ordered closed after a video surfaced on social media in which a vendor at the location is seen wiping herself after having defecated inside a stall, in front of which food was being sold.

The woman is pictured nonchalantly discarding the paper which she used to clean herself after the act within the immediate space.

“Crab Circle is in my constituency and I was the one who got the place fixed up. It is an unfortunate incident, and it is not one that anyone can offer any excuse about, and the actions that were taken by the public health department and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), I am in full support and I agree with the steps that have been taken,” McKenzie said.

“I will go further to say that I intend to have a meeting with the vendors next week to discuss with them the challenges and the steps that need to be taken. We also are mindful that it is the livelihood of many Jamaicans, but we cannot use that as an excuse to justify what has gone viral and what has damaged the brand of that location,” he added.

In the notice of closure, which was served on the operators at the facility, it was stated that the closure will remain in effected until they are notified otherwise.

“We are going to work with them to ensure that we try and restore them, and restoration is not going to come easy. That is going to come with a challenge, and we are prepared to work with them to meet it,” McKenzie said.