Desperate search for 8-y-o reported missing in St Ann | Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 8-year-old Malique McLeod of Runaway Bay in St Ann who has been missing since Sunday, November 28.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 121 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 12:00 pm, Malique was last seen in the Runaway Bay town centre.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Malique McLeod is asked to contact the Runaway Bay Police at 876-973-7057, 119 emergency numbers or nearest police station.