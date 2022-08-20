Desperate search to locate missing sisters in Trelawny Loop Jamaica

Desperate search to locate missing sisters in Trelawny Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Desperate search to locate missing sisters in Trelawny

31 minutes ago

Tracey-Ann Cowell, otherwise called ‘TT’ (left), and 16-year-old Dahlia Cowell, otherwise called ‘Rhea’

An ananda alert has been activated for 16-year-old Dahlia Cowell, otherwise called ‘Rhea’, and 14-year-old Tracey-Ann Cowell, otherwise called ‘TT’, both of Butt-Up-Town, Trelawny.

The police report that the two siblings have been missing since Wednesday, August 17.

Dahlia is of dark complexion, medium build, about 142 centimetres (4 feet 8 inches) tall and Tracey-Ann is of dark complexion, slim build, about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ulster Spring police are that both girls were last seen in their community at about 3:00 pm. Dahlia was dressed in a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers while Tracey-Ann was wearing a white dress with black stripes and a pair of black slippers.

Efforts made to contact them have proven futile.

