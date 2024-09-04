Despite challenges, Trelawny records large turnout of students

Schools across Trelawny are reporting a large turnout of students when the new academic year began on Monday, September 2, despite ongoing repairs to some institutions that were damaged by Hurricane Beryl.

Schools across the country have been divided into three priorities by the ministry of education and youth, to facilitate timely restoration.

Priority One schools are the most severely damaged, and must be fully repaired and ready before the school year starts.

Priority Two and Three schools can continue to be repaired while classes are in session.

Provisional principal at Unity Primary and Infant school in Bunkers Hill, Marilyn Salmon, said despite damage to the school’s infrastructure, contingency plans put have proven effective.

“Our roof has been lifted… Unfortunately, it could not be done within the allotted time based on the level of work that needs to be done,” she said.

“But we have in place a contingency plan. We have our grade-one students being housed in a different compartment that is not the grade-one room, and so forth,” she added.

Salmon explained that as part of the contingency plan, the school has strategically combined classes where necessary and that teachers have been utilising outdoor spaces creatively to continue lessons.

“Teachers have had classes underneath trees, and of course, the students are loving it,” she said.

Salmon also noted that while the school’s canteen is currently non-operational, alternative food options have been arranged for the students.

“We also have some electrical concerns, and those are under repairs also,” the principal said.

Principal at Falmouth All-Age, Kirk Spencer, said the infrastructure at his institution also suffered damage, adding that despite a few challenges in obtaining materials, repair work continues.

“The contractor indicated that there were some issues about procuring the materials. But he has pointed out that the work should be completed within a week. So, we are hoping that there are no further delays,” he said.

Spencer also added that they too have contingency plans in place due to not being as fully staffed as they had intended to be.

“We are not fully staffed, but we are adequately staffed. We would have received a resignation just a few days before school reopened, so that class will be manned by our vice-principal,” he said.