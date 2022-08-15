Despite long wait, TODSS president happy for fuel relief grant Loop Jamaica

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is lauding the ministers of finance and transport for allowing transport operators who renewed their road licence up to August 2022 to be able to access the $25,000 fuel relief grant.

“This has been long in coming,” TODSS President Egeton Newman said. “We are thankful as the old adage says, ‘Better late than never’. Despite the long wait, this is a move in the right direction and the ministers must be commended for listening and responding to the concerns of the sector and averting possible disruptive protests and withdrawal of services by operators.”

Originally, the gas relief grant had only applied to transport operators who provide contract carriage or route taxi service and who have been issued a road licence no later than April 2022.

The Government has changed the date by when applicants must have a valid road licence from April 30 to August 31 this year.

Newman, while grateful for the gesture, wants the government to take it a step further. He said that he is hoping that the Minister of Transport will now extend the closing date beyond September 2022 so more operators can now apply.

TODSS is also continuing to urge the Minister and the Transport Authority to make the grant available to all PPV licence holders, to include Hackney Carriage.

President Newman and other operators in the sector are convinced that the Transport Minister Audley Shaw will continue to listen and do right by the sector.

TODSS Public Relations advisor Rev. Oscar Finnikin of Portland believes that public servants such as Nigel Clarke, Audley Shaw and Willard Hylton, Managing Director of the Transport Authority, have begun to show that they understand the value and importance of transport sector operators, in the country’s march to prosperity and first world development.