Determined 69-y-o wins Hyundai SUV in Digicel’s summer promotion Loop Jamaica

Battling the odds, Newton Edwards, a persistent 69-year-old entrepreneur, fought through months of car troubles that almost cost him his job.

Undeterred by the challenges, Edwards, a hotel maintenance worker, poured his heart, late nights, and hard-earned money into keeping his vehicle running – all while dreaming of a smoother ride in the near future.

As exhaustion threatened to overshadow his progress, Edwards’ fortune took a positive turn. Just days before his 70th birthday, he received a life-changing call from Digicel: he was the fourth and final winner of a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV in Digicel’s 4 Cars in 4 Weeks summer promotion.

“This is like a dream!” Edwards exclaimed, “I really needed a second vehicle because my work van was giving me a lot of trouble… it’s unbelievable, this is my first time winning anything.”

A loyal Digicel Prepaid customer, Edwards qualified for the promotion upon activating a 28-day Prime Brawta Plan. Yet, in a twist of events, moments before receiving the call from Digicel, Edwards received a disheartening scam call that dampened his spirits, however, he quickly dismissed it. Still holding on to hope, Edwards later answered the legitimate call which led to his unexpected victory. A devoted father of five, Edwards plans to mainly reserve the SUV for leisurely escapes during his well-deserved downtime.

At the grand finale in Ocho Rios, St Ann, Tari Lovell, Digicel’s Chief Marketing Officer beamed with pride as he presented the prize that was appropriately registered in the name of Newton Edwards: “This marks a remarkable new chapter for Newton, and we are very happy to give him this gift to support his endeavours.”

Digicel and Hyundai have been working together to deliver the SUVs to lucky customers in fine style at the roadshows. Hyundai’s Head of Corporate & Pre-Owned Sales, Clayton Clarke, shared in Edwards’ excitement, “Witnessing your enthusiasm brings us immense joy.”

Still dazed by his good fortune, Edwards expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you very much Digicel, you come at the right time! You’re like a saviour to me.”

Between June 23 to July 21, Digicel Prepaid and Postpaid customers had multiple chances to enter to win daily cash prizes and a 2023 Hyundai Tucson each week. The 2023 Hyundai Tucson, a popular mid-rage SUV, represents the epitome of elegance and luxury with its unique design and cutting-edge features in its class. The grand finale handover took place on August 4, 2023, in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.