Detonating Baby Cham and Bounty Killer’s ‘Time Bomb’ Loop Jamaica

In the world of records, there are albums, and then there are sonic detonations.

Time Bomb, a pyrotechnic collaboration marking the incendiary 30-year journey of Madhouse Records, is undoubtedly one of the latter.

Beyond the music, and explosive puns, Time Bomb is laced with rhythmic anecdotes of Cham’s and Killer’s longstanding sonic partnership that has yet to be released.

Alas, the duo has immortalised their union with the introduction of Time Bomb and an accompanying documentary My Brother’s Keeper, and these five revelations.

Just before publishing, Loop News gleaned that the Time Bomb EP sky-rocketed to number one on the reggae iTunes chart three days after its release. (Photos: Contributed)

My Brother’s Keeper: A glimpse into the Baby Cham-Bounty Killer story

The Madhouse Records collective has unleashed a 21-minute documentary titled My Brother’s Keeper to enhance the viewers’ musical journey.

The short unveils the chronicle of Baby Cham and Bounty Killer’s friendship over the years, detailing their first meeting and highlighting both their meteoric rise to fame.

It’s the tale of an unbreakable bond, resilience, and the indomitable drive that moulded both artists to become world-renowned.

In conclusion, Time Bomb EP is not just an album; it’s an auditory explosion of history, mentorship, and everlasting artistry, a reminder that the power of music extends beyond melodies, encompassing stories, collaborations, and seismic legacies.

You can celebrate 30 years of Madhouse Records and the enduring explosiveness of reggae and dancehall via YouTube.

Baby Cham’s mentorship with Bounty Killer

Before their collaboration, Damian ‘Baby Cham’ Beckett and Rodney ‘Bounty Killer’ Price made an instant connection through music.

Picture this: Beckett, a young student at Calabar High School, sneaking into the studio where Bounty Killer was dropping lyrical bombs.

Baby Cham would sit in the shadows, absorbing the wisdom and artistry of an up-and-coming dancehall legend.

This silent mentorship ignited the fuse that would explode into their iconic partnership.

Their first face-to-face encounter happened in the mid-90s at Arrows Recording Studio in East Kingston, and as fate would have it, Baby Cham subsequently became Killer’s protege, learning the ins and outs of the industry under the tutelage of the lyrical dynamo.

They planted the seeds of a musical explosion and became lifelong friends.

Bounty Killer’s 20-Year album bomb shelter

One of the most explosive revelations about Time Bomb EP is that it marks the long-awaited return of Bounty Killer.

Known as one of the mightiest dancehall lyricists of all time, it’s been a staggering two decades since he unleashed a complete album.

His latest effort, the Grammy-nominated Ghetto Dictionary, blew up in 2002 under the VP Records banner.

With more than ten albums in his arsenal, including the explosive My Xperience in 1996, Bounty’s comeback is a testament to his unquenchable creativity.

A creativity that led to a feature track with actor Idris Elba called Bad Man Ting.

Celebrating Madhouse Records’ three decades of musical explosions

Time Bomb EP is not just a musical collaboration; it’s a jubilant detonation celebrating Madhouse Records’ 30-year legacy.

Founded in 1993 by Janet and Dave Kelly, Madhouse Records emerged as a sonic powerhouse in the reggae and dancehall arena.

The EP, loaded with seven fiery tracks, salutes Killer’s legacy, but also foreshadows the trajectory of a dancehall both acts intend to see.

Madhouse Records: A legacy of sonic explosions and innovation

The Madhouse Records narrative reads like a musical warhead of innovation and great triumph.

After their exit from Penthouse Records, Janet and Dave Kelly embarked on a musical mission that resulted in the birth of Madhouse Records.

While Janet orchestrated the label’s operations with finesse, Dave crafted explosive melodies that would rattle the industry.

Their efforts took off quickly, and the duo secured a record deal with East West America/Atlantic Records, fueled by the success of Terror Fabulous.

Madhouse Records rapidly evolved into a creative battlefield for reggae and dancehall luminaries in the late 1990s.

The label hosted talents such as Buju Banton, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Baby Cham, Spragga Benz, Wayne Wonder, Lady Saw, Mr Easy, Shaggy, and Frisco Kid.

The label’s legacy is intertwined with the creation of explosive riddims like Action, Sycamore Tree, Dude, Slam, and the globally acclaimed Ghetto Story by Baby Cham.

In 2003, Madhouse Records made a seismic impact by inking a deal with Atlantic Records, a partnership that ignited Baby Cham’s monumental Ghetto Story album.