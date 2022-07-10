Devonte upsets in Caymanas Park feature event | Loop Jamaica

Anthony Nunes, last year’s champion trainer, closed Sunday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park with 17-1 upsetter, DEVONTE in the John Clifton Wright Memorial feature event.

However, Nunes’ rival, leading trainer Jason DaCosta, landed a three-timer to stay well clear in this year’s stakes race, teaming up with champion jockey Anthony Thomas to dominate the programme.

The DaCosta and Thomas combination opened the programme with 1-5 favourite, SHE’S MY DESTINY, before returning to strike with MIDNIGHT BLUE and IT’S A BOY.

Thomas, who started the afternoon on 47 winners, lost out to his main rival aboard CONUNDRUM in the fifth, going down to LONGIE LALA by a length and quarter.

However, Thomas jumped to 50 with back-to-back wins.

MIDNIGHT BLUE made all at five furlongs straight against non-winners of two races, whereas IT’S A BOY attacked at the top of the straight before going by rivals at odds of 7-2.

Nunes, who will need a miraculous improvement in stake earnings to overhaul DaCosta this season, came good with DEVONTE, surprising rivals in the closing event for three-year-old maidens.

The grey colt rallied in the stretch run with Tevin Foster to out-finish LAST BID, clocking 1:16.2 at six furlongs.

Racing continues at the weekend with back-to-back Saturday-Sunday meets.