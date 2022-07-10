Devonte upsets in Caymanas Park feature event | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Devonte upsets in Caymanas Park feature event | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman

Devonte upsets in Caymanas Park feature event

Jamaican dancers to compete in South Africa in December

Bangladesh get first win on tour, beat West Indies in ODI opener

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Elderly husband implicated in killing of bedridden wife, remanded

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

Loop Lens: Finding Bacchanal’s Lost Kingdom

Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

Sunday Jul 10

24?C
Loop News

40 minutes ago

File racing photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Anthony Nunes, last year’s champion trainer, closed Sunday’s nine-race card at Caymanas Park with 17-1 upsetter, DEVONTE in the John Clifton Wright Memorial feature event.

However, Nunes’ rival, leading trainer Jason DaCosta, landed a three-timer to stay well clear in this year’s stakes race, teaming up with champion jockey Anthony Thomas to dominate the programme.

The DaCosta and Thomas combination opened the programme with 1-5 favourite, SHE’S MY DESTINY, before returning to strike with MIDNIGHT BLUE and IT’S A BOY.

Thomas, who started the afternoon on 47 winners, lost out to his main rival aboard CONUNDRUM in the fifth, going down to LONGIE LALA by a length and quarter.

However, Thomas jumped to 50 with back-to-back wins.

MIDNIGHT BLUE made all at five furlongs straight against non-winners of two races, whereas IT’S A BOY attacked at the top of the straight before going by rivals at odds of 7-2.

Nunes, who will need a miraculous improvement in stake earnings to overhaul DaCosta this season, came good with DEVONTE, surprising rivals in the closing event for three-year-old maidens.

The grey colt rallied in the stretch run with Tevin Foster to out-finish LAST BID, clocking 1:16.2 at six furlongs.

Racing continues at the weekend with back-to-back Saturday-Sunday meets.

Related Articles

Sport

June 20, 2022 01:13 AM

Sport

May 9, 2022 02:08 AM

Sport

May 23, 2022 12:58 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman

Sport

Devonte upsets in Caymanas Park feature event

Entertainment

Jamaican dancers to compete in South Africa in December

More From

Sport

See also

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Sport

JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is saddened by the death of promising footballer Jedine Carr.
The young footballer was murdered by a gunman on Friday while she was travelling to

Jamaica News

Monkeypox patient, who fled health facility, back in isolation

The monkeypox patient who fled the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon on Saturday afternoon is back in isolation after reportedly being picked up at his home, Loop News understands.
In its statement, th

Jamaica News

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

St Thomas was rocked by another double murder on Saturday, the second in less than two days, when a taxi operator and a shop operator were killed in Seaforth.
The deceased are 41-year-old Germaine

Jamaica News

WATCH: Women fight with heavily armed police in Central Kingston

Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily a

Jamaica News

Floyd Green now has direct responsibility for NRSC, says Holness

Floyd Green, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), will now have direct oversight of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).
The announcement of Green’s appoint

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols