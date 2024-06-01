Devynne Charlton, Trey Cunningham wins sprint hurdles at Racers GP Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Devynne Charlton, Trey Cunningham wins sprint hurdles at Racers GP Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hibbert sets stadium record with world-leading jump at Racers GP

Devynne Charlton, Trey Cunningham win sprint hurdles at Racers GP

JAS invites Jamaicans to attend Westmoreland Agricultural show June 2

Run Julie Run dominates 1000 Guineas at Caymanas Park

Senate approves five regulations to facilitate NIDS rollout

Real Madrid beat Dortmund 2-0 to win Champions League

Two children among seven killed in vehicle crashes last week – RSU

Jamaican Elected Governor for Eastern Canada and Caribbean Kiwanis

Guns seized as cops carry out raids in St Andrew

Jackson seeks redemption in 200m at Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday

Saturday Jun 01

25°C
Melton Williams

2 hrs ago

Devynne Charlton (centre) of The Bahamas on her way to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday, June 1 at the National Stadium. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas held off strong challenges from Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson and Amoi Brown to win the women’s 100-metre hurdles at the sixth staging of the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday night at the National Stadium.

Charlton, who won her first global title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March, took the victory in 12.64 seconds. Thompson was second in 12.66, and Brown finished third in 12.73.

Trey Cunningham of the United States won the men’s 110-metres hurdles in 13.12. Jamaica’s Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell, running his first race since falling at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last summer, finished second in 13.24. Michael Dickson of the United States was third in 13.26.

Related Articles

Sport

May 12, 2024 04:16 AM

Sport

May 12, 2024 03:17 AM

Sport

May 12, 2024 02:12 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Hibbert sets stadium record with world-leading jump at Racers GP

Sport

Devynne Charlton, Trey Cunningham win sprint hurdles at Racers GP

Jamaica News

JAS invites Jamaicans to attend Westmoreland Agricultural show June 2

More From

Jamaica News

Two dead from four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland

Two people died from injuries they sustained during a collision involving two motorcars and two trucks on a roadway in Westmoreland on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as 37-year-old Ma

See also

Jamaica News

Guns seized as cops carry out raids in St Andrew

The St Andrew North Police recovered two firearms and several rounds of ammunition in the Grants Pen and Stony Hill policing areas on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Reports are that at about 1:45 am, a sh

Sport

Jackson seeks redemption in 200m at Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday

World champion Shericka Jackson will seek redemption in the 200 metres when she returns to action in the Wanda Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday. The series champion is set to compete at the BAUHA

Sport

Noah Lyles eyes historic 100m performance at Racers Grand Prix tonight

American sprinting star Noah Lyles has his sights firmly set on Yohan Blake’s stadium record of 9.75 seconds, set in 2012, as he prepares to compete in the 100m at the Racers Grand Prix at the Nationa

Jamaica News

Kartel, two co-accused to remain in custody ahead of retrial hearing

Dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel and two of his co-accused are to remain in custody, pending a decision in the Court of Appeal on whether they should be retried for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Willi

Jamaica News

Taxi operator charged with housebreaking and larceny

Forty-nine-year-old Franklyn Livingstone, a taxi operator of East Road, St Andrew, has been charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident that occurred on Verona Drive in Silver Sun Est

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols