Devynne Charlton, Trey Cunningham wins sprint hurdles at Racers GP Loop Jamaica

Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas held off strong challenges from Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson and Amoi Brown to win the women’s 100-metre hurdles at the sixth staging of the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday night at the National Stadium.

Charlton, who won her first global title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March, took the victory in 12.64 seconds. Thompson was second in 12.66, and Brown finished third in 12.73.

Trey Cunningham of the United States won the men’s 110-metres hurdles in 13.12. Jamaica’s Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell, running his first race since falling at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last summer, finished second in 13.24. Michael Dickson of the United States was third in 13.26.