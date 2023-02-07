Deyalsingh: Four SWRHA employees sent on leave

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said four South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) employees have been sent on administrative leave, following an incident at the Princes Town District Facility which a woman named Pearly Graham claims caused the death of her twin babies.

He made this statement in response to questions in the House of Representatives on Friday. While the SWRHA did a report on this matter, Deyalsingh said he appointed a three-member independent team led by the ministry’s director of women’s health Dr Adesh Sirujsingh to examine the SWRHA’s report. Deyalsingh said this team has submitted its report to him.

He expressed regret over what happened to Graham. “It clearly did not match our expectations of what a professional should be engaging with a patient.”

Later in the sitting, Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said the Agriculture Ministry’s praedial larcency squad is working with the Health Ministry with respect to a report of pesticide-treated cabbage being stolen from a farmer in Maraval.

Robinson-Regis was uncertain whether or not the farmer in question could be compensated in this matter

NewsAmericasNow.com