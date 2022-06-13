‘Di Times Change’ for 2nd Fine Art Printmakers of Ja exhibition | Loop Jamaica

The Fine Art Printmakers of Jamaica (FAPJ) opens the second joint exhibition on Wednesday, June 15 at the UWI Regional Headquarters, Mona.

Working within the theme ‘Di Times Change’ more than 15 fine art printmakers will offer their experiences, concerns and perspectives on the issue of climate change.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of noted environmentalist and author Diana McCaulay, who will also be the keynote speaker at the opening.

Judith Salmon, the convener of the FAPJ, aptly noted that climate change impacts are being seen and experienced globally – “visual artists bring their creative and emotive skills to communicate what they see, know and feel about climate change, in this way contributing to increased public awareness of this threat to our existence.”

Meanwhile, the UWI Registrar Dr Maurice Smith is enthused that the University of the West Indies is again hosting the exhibition.

Smith sees it as an opportunity for the visual arts to advance the work on climate change being done by the UWI’s researchers and academics in other disciplines.

Smith also believes the arts can demonstrate and advocate for the kind of holistic approach the region needs to take in global efforts to tackle climate change.

The works that will be mounted are from artists based in Jamaica and overseas. They include Naomi Bossom, Michelle Bright-Chin-See, Bryton Brown, Judith Campbell-Jones, Karl ‘Jerry’ Craig, Daniel Harrison, Anna Maria Hendriks, Bernard Hoyes, Andy Jefferson, M’Bala, Sofia McCarty, Lisa Lindo, Susan Reuben, Judith Salmon, Rachel Stewart, Oya Tyehimba, and Demi W.

There will also be works from several guest artists, including pieces by printmaking pioneer Albert Huie will also be on show.

The art produced in the exhibition is as varied as the techniques of printmaking. The exhibit is open to everyone at no cost.

Organisers of the FAPJ exhibit are encouraging members of the public to join their efforts in climate change and arts activism by viewing the exhibit.