Diane Edwards appointed director of MSBM’s professional services unit Loop Jamaica

Former head of Jamaica’s trade and investment agency, Jampro, Diane Edwards is now leading the professional services unit of the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM).

Edwards will drive the continuing development of the unit to build on its core strengths in executive education and training, management consulting, business process improvement, project management, and business research.

She is also expected to expand its services in HR, technology, trade and industry development.

Further, Edwards will deepen partnerships with the Project Management Institute, the International Institute of Business Analysis, the CILT Caribbean, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (UK) and expand to include other overseas entities, MSBM said.

Edwards succeeds Franklin Johnston who will continue to serve the MSBM in the capacity of chief consultant.

She joins the MSBM after nearly a decade at the helm of Jampro, where she and her team led the expansion of the BPO sector and were instrumental in driving the government’s Business Environment Reform Agenda, the business school outlined.

She won a Gold award as “Business Development Executive of the Year” and Silver in the “Woman of the Year in Sales” category in the 2021 Stevie International Business Awards.

Her other professional endeavours see her chairing the boards of Lifespan Spring Water Ltd., a bottler of Blue Mountain spring water and Chain of Hope Jamaica, a paediatric cardiac charity.

Edwards is a past President of the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and has served on various government boards. She was also a member of the Institute of Chartered Marketers and Institute of Directors in the UK and a Director of the British Foundation for the UWI.

She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a First Class Honours in languages, the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Pace University, New York.