Diane Edwards leaving Jampro Loop Jamaica

Jampro president Diane Edwards has given notice that she will not renew her contract, which ends on December 31, 2022.

She has opted to pursue other career opportunities after leading Jamaica’s investment agency for nearly a decade.

Edwards has led Jampro to be a leading government organisation that has provided local and international investors in the tourism, manufacturing, and mining sectors with significant assistance to do business in Jamaica, Jampro said in a statement.

She has also been instrumental in securing investments in the global digital services industry, widely referred to as the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

The BPO industry has moved from 12,000 jobs in 2013 to 54,000 jobs in 2022 through the attraction of new companies and the creation of an ecosystem for multiple expansions across the country.

Also, under Edwards’ leadership, Jampro commenced the implementation of transformative projects such as the National Business Portal and the establishment of a National Investment Policy while advocating for the creation of a cannabis and hemp industry.

In addition, the organisation has led the development and implementation of multiple sector strategies geared towards development and growth, such as the National Global Digital Services Strategy, the National Manufacturing Strategy and the draft National Four-Year Agribusiness Strategy.

Melanie Subratie, Chair of Jampro, hailed Edwards for her contribution.

“I have long been a champion of the sterling work done by Jampro, and as a fellow female leader, I have admired Diane’s transformation of the organisation into a client-centric, results-driven agency, leading the cause of the private sector. I am sorry to see her go, but I know that she has led a remarkable team who will continue her stellar work. There is no doubt in my mind that the Jamaica BPO industry would not exist in its current form without the work of Diane and her team at Jampro. They literally built an industry from the ground up.”

Meanwhile, Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, added that “Diane’s endeavours to stimulate export and investment have played a significant role in the growth of the nation’s capabilities.”

“Her management of Jampro and contributions to Jamaica’s economic development will be remembered,” Hill added.

The Jampro board, supported by its Human Resource Committee, will immediately begin the process to recruit a new president.