Diaspora election coming to a close January 27 Loop Jamaica

Members of the diaspora have 48 hours left in which to cast their votes for representatives to sit on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC).

Fourteen members of the GJDC and seven members of the GJDYC are elected from within the three established Diaspora locations, which contain the largest Jamaican Diaspora populations, namely: the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Canada.

The members of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council are elected to serve on a voluntary basis for a period of three years.

An election process is carried out at the end of the three-year tenure of both councils.

The election process for membership to the respective councils is carried out by an independent body that is established to conduct elections and manage the logistics for the election of Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and Global Diaspora Youth Council members.

Voting started on January 10 after a weeklong period of campaigning and voting will conclude on January 27. The result of the election will be made public on February 1.

Those elected to their respective council will serve to execute the overall impetus of the councils, deepening diaspora engagement with Jamaica, and engaging and connecting with young Jamaicans globally.