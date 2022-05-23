Dick Cardenas, Anthony Nunes take Labour Day spotlight at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Panamanian jockey Dick Cardenas and champion trainer Anthony Nunes ruled Monday’s Labour Day meet at Caymanas Park.

Cardenas won four races, two for Nunes, including 6-5 favourite AMY THE BUTCHER in the Labour Day Trophy at seven furlongs.

AMY THE BUTCHER sealed a three-timer for Nunes and closed a hat-trick for Cardenas.

The Panamanian guided the four-year-old filly to a length-and-quarter victory by running the rail throughout, after breaking sharply from post position one.

Cardenas made his bid three furlongs out to attack ALEXA’S DREAM, SUPER DUPER and TAURUS BOY at the top of the straight.

AMY THE BUTCHER clocked 1:28.0 to bring down the curtains on the nine-race programme, beating Gary Subratie’s T BRADY, who ran on for second.

Cardenas won the seventh and eighth events astride SHE’S FANTASTIC and YELLOWSTONE, respectively, after logging his first winner aboard Nunes’ SUDDEN FLIGHT, holding off CASUAL CHARM at five furlongs straight in the fourth event for $550,000 claimers.

Nunes had earlier opened the programme with imported SPARKLE DIAMOND, who easily won the six-and-a-half furlong event for $1 million claimers.

Racing continues on Saturday.